Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) Holdings Lifted by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) by 113.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,158,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675,480 shares during the period. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF makes up 17.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 91.56% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF worth $79,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of OVB remained flat at $$25.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,319. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

