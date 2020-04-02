Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF) Shares Bought by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,247 shares during the period. Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 83.32% of Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF worth $21,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF stock remained flat at $$19.98 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67. Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

