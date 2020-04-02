Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Shares Acquired by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864,537 shares during the period. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 77.68% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $37,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of OVL stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,527. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

