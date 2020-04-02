Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM) is Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,770 shares during the quarter. Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 4.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 87.05% of Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF worth $20,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEARCA OVM remained flat at $$23.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210. Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84.

