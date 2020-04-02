Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVS) Shares Purchased by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVS) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,291 shares during the period. Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 89.29% of Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of OVS remained flat at $$16.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.89. Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.83.

