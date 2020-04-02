Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Owens Corning worth $162,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 20.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

OC traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 35,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,703. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

