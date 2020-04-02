OWNDATA (OWN) Hits Market Cap of $453,581.18

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $453,581.18 and $19,583.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00071016 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00343351 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000878 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011410 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011363 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012658 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001766 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

