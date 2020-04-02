P2P Global Network (P2PX) Reaches Market Cap of $19,781.87

P2P Global Network (CURRENCY:P2PX) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. P2P Global Network has a total market cap of $19,781.87 and approximately $284.00 worth of P2P Global Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One P2P Global Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinlim and P2PB2B. Over the last week, P2P Global Network has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00071016 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00343351 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000878 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011410 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011363 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012658 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001766 BTC.

P2P Global Network Profile

P2PX is a token. P2P Global Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,579,999 tokens. The Reddit community for P2P Global Network is /r/p2pglobalnetworkio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for P2P Global Network is www.p2pglobal.io. P2P Global Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling P2P Global Network

P2P Global Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as P2P Global Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire P2P Global Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase P2P Global Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

