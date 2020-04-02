PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $77.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.27% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.52.

PCAR traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $60.03. 188,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.78. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

