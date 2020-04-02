Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Given Sector Performer Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

Shares of PAG traded down GBX 42.60 ($0.56) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 289.80 ($3.81). 709,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,645. Paragon Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 217 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08. The company has a market capitalization of $735.56 million and a PE ratio of 6.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 416.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 482.08.

In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.80), for a total transaction of £2,068,000 ($2,720,336.75).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

