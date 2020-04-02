Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Raised to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

NYSE:PGRE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,287,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,743. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $190.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,758,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,068,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,712,000 after buying an additional 1,677,749 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,593,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after buying an additional 979,193 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after buying an additional 869,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 821,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 472,535 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

