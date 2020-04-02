Park Lawn Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Lawn in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

PLC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.13.

PLC stock opened at C$16.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $607.57 million and a PE ratio of 49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.91. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$15.58 and a 12-month high of C$31.77.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.