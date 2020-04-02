Parkgene (GENE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60,340.79

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $60,340.79 and approximately $12.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.20 or 0.02601524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00194466 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

