Particl Market Capitalization Achieves $2.82 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004642 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. Particl has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $8,782.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002196 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,580,209 coins and its circulating supply is 8,997,402 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

