Patron (PAT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $35.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Patron token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Patron has a market cap of $33,468.27 and approximately $35.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02634086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00193220 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,507,953 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Hotbit, Exrates, LATOKEN, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

