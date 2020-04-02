PAVmed (PAVM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PAVmed stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. PAVmed has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAVM shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

