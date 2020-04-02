PAYCENT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $160.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $25,077.58 and approximately $160.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.69 or 0.02599289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00193240 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,963,795 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

