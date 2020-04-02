PayPie Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $2,771.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One PayPie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.02591371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00192304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

