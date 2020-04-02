Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GKP opened at GBX 72.55 ($0.95) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 188.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $148.10 million and a PE ratio of 2.26. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 47.30 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 270 ($3.55).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

