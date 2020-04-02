Peercoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $37,489.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Peercoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Bitsane and Poloniex. Peercoin has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $37,489.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,823.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.57 or 0.03452149 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002392 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00749501 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004018 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,109,311 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, WEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, YoBit, Bitsane and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

