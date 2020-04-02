PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MVEN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of PeerStream in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PeerStream to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get PeerStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MVEN traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,507. PeerStream has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

PeerStream Company Profile

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PeerStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PeerStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.