Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PTON. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

PTON traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,026,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,754. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.83) earnings per share. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 434,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $10,642,511.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,493,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,644,876.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $1,446,731.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,100,954 shares of company stock valued at $54,211,105 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Peloton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 82,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 683.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

