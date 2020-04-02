PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.7% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 63,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,137. The company has a market capitalization of $166.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

