PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to $45.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 36.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.29. The company had a trading volume of 73,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average is $89.09.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

