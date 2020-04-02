PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

NYSE PKI traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $72.74. 287,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,771. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.09. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

