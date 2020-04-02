Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

PRGO stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.97. 229,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,514. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.22. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,286,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,766,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,557,000 after purchasing an additional 650,241 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in Perrigo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,971,000 after acquiring an additional 25,865 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in Perrigo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,495,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,940,000 after acquiring an additional 120,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after acquiring an additional 90,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

