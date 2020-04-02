Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Perspecta worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRSP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Perspecta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Perspecta in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

PRSP stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.13. 13,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,252. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

