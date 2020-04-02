Petmed Express Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PETS)

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,129 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 340% compared to the typical daily volume of 711 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PETS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $98,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,736.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Petmed Express by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Petmed Express by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Petmed Express by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PETS stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 471,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. Petmed Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

