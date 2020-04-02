PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0931 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.81. 60,847,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,558,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

