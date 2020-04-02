Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Receives “Under Review” Rating from Liberum Capital

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 285.71 ($3.76).

PETS stock traded down GBX 17.40 ($0.23) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 240 ($3.16). 1,320,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 136.10 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 317.08 ($4.17). The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 262.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 249.97.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

