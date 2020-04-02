Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Shore Capital

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PETS. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pets at Home Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 285.71 ($3.76).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Pets at Home Group stock traded down GBX 17.40 ($0.23) on Thursday, reaching GBX 240 ($3.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 262.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 249.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 136.10 ($1.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 317.08 ($4.17).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.