PIBBLE (PIB) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $135,259.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02634086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00193220 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,608,103,480 tokens. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

