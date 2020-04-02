Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,711 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,012 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $167,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after buying an additional 397,359 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, AXA boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 40,324 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.38.

NYSE PXD traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

