Piper Sandler Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 163.83% from the stock’s previous close.

CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 48,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,212. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Crispr Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 174,495 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 127,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

