Pirate Chain Price Down 9.6% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $27,269.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.02585253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00193456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00046212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034002 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 152,510,411 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

