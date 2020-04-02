Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.73% of Pitney Bowes worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The stock has a market cap of $349.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.12.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.76 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 110.36%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other Pitney Bowes news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,620. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

