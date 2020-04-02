Pivotal Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Pivotal Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. Pivotal Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE:ATUS opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.