PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0216 on Top Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One PIXEL token can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a market cap of $802,474.58 and approximately $504,018.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,806.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.03451262 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00749601 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013574 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

