Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

PAGP traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,908,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,416. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.85. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $147,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 233,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,686.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong purchased 70,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 340,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,888,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

