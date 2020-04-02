Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report released on Monday, March 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%.

In related news, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller acquired 2,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively acquired 15,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $907,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Planet Fitness by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 971,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

