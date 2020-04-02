PlatonCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $109,214.00 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One PlatonCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. PlatonCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $109,214.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.76 or 0.02596937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00193995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,926,850 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance.

PlatonCoin Token Trading

PlatonCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

