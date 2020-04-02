PlayChip (PLA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayChip token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $30.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlayChip

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

