Po.et Market Capitalization Achieves $2.99 Million (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Po.et token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, OKEx, DDEX and Bancor Network. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $34,134.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

About Po.et

Po.et’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Po.et is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC, Bancor Network, OKEx, Kyber Network, DDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

