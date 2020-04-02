POA Network Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Bibox and HitBTC. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About POA Network

Get POA Network alerts:

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.