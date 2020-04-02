PopularCoin (POP) Hits Market Capitalization of $58,958.68

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 73% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 68.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $58,958.68 and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00591369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00072962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006208 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,005,199,838 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

