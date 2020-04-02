Populous Market Cap Hits $11.87 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Mercatox, OKEx and Bithumb. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $11.87 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.09 or 0.02600305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00192906 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, DragonEX, Binance, Kucoin, Mercatox, OKEx, HitBTC and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

