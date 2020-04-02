PostCoin (POST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, PostCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. PostCoin has a market capitalization of $10,759.24 and $6.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PostCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005605 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

PostCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top.

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

