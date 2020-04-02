Power Ledger (POWR) Price Tops $0.0568 on Major Exchanges

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for $0.0568 or 0.00000840 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Huobi, Kucoin and Cryptopia. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $24.38 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.02587330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00192938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Power Ledger’s launch date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,923,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger.

Power Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kucoin, DigiFinex, LATOKEN, TDAX, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bancor Network, Huobi, Binance, Upbit, ABCC, Radar Relay, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Bitbns and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

