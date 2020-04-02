Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.54. 209,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,939. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $309.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 66.96% and a negative net margin of 417.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 482.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth $93,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.