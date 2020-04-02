Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 179 ($2.35) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 165 ($2.17). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

PHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Primary Health Properties to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 168 ($2.21) target price (up from GBX 160 ($2.10)) on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primary Health Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 167 ($2.20).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Shares of PHP opened at GBX 163.40 ($2.15) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -25.14. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 120.40 ($1.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 163.40 ($2.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

In related news, insider Stephen Kell sold 22,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10), for a total value of £35,993.60 ($47,347.54). Also, insider Richard Howell acquired 28,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £45,970.74 ($60,471.90). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,322.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.